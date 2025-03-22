Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Up 50% – What’s Next?

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 198,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 112,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

