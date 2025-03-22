Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Today – March 19th

Tesla, Baidu, and Vale are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares in companies that manufacture, develop, or supply components and technology for electric vehicles. These stocks represent investments in the evolving transportation sector, often including automakers, battery producers, and providers of charging infrastructure, and are seen as a way to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable mobility solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $9.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,921,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,675,288. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $754.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.02, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.61.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Baidu stock traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.33. 5,588,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.69. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. 21,499,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,165,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. Vale has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85.

