Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.61 and last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 2891485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Embraer Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Stories

