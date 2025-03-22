Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.41 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 83.30 ($1.08). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.07), with a volume of 2,427,166 shares.

Empiric Student Property Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £549.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Empiric Student Property had a net margin of 65.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Empiric Student Property Plc will post 5.330033 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empiric Student Property Increases Dividend

About Empiric Student Property

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $0.88. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities.

Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

