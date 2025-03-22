Energy Services of America Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Energy Services of America Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ESOA opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. Energy Services of America has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $19.83.
Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05).
Energy Services of America Company Profile
Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
