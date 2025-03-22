Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Trading Down 12.6% – What’s Next?

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.59. Approximately 959,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 434,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Group from C$2.80 to C$2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Group from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on E

Enterprise Group Stock Performance

About Enterprise Group

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.18.

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.