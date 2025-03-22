Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 26,152 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,152 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 540.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHR opened at $24.77 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

