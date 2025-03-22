Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $214,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.03.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

