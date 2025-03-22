Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 235.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,544,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,408,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,918,000 after purchasing an additional 681,480 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,353,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $262.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.92 and a 52 week high of $317.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.91 and a 200-day moving average of $288.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

