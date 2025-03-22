Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.88. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

