Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 13,860 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,860 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $410,010,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,897 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,261,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,542,000 after acquiring an additional 919,793 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,987,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,289,000 after acquiring an additional 816,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,324,000 after purchasing an additional 783,506 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $87.42 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.85.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

