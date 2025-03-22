Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 21st (ANSS, CVGI, DVA, ES, ETN, HBCP, IT, MGNX, MHK, NVO)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 21st:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

