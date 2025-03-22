Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 21st (ANSS, CVGI, DVA, ES, ETN, HBCP, IT, MGNX, MHK, NVO)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 21st:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

