Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 21st (ANSS, CVGI, DVA, ES, ETN, HBCP, IT, MGNX, MHK, NVO)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 21st:
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gartner (NYSE:IT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.