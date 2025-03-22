Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 43,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
Erayak Power Solution Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.
Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile
Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.
