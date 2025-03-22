ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESE. Benchmark raised their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $158.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $97.11 and a 12 month high of $171.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.78.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.51%.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 627.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

