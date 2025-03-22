Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Eshallgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.03. 19,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 162,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

Eshallgo Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and leasing of office equipment and after-sale maintenance and repair services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also sells office furniture, IT products, water dispensers, printing papers, and other products, as well as provides maintenance services with enterprise resource planning systems.

