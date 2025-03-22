Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Eurocell had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 3.51%.

Eurocell Price Performance

Eurocell stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.14) on Friday. Eurocell has a 52-week low of GBX 115 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 191 ($2.47). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 165.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43. The firm has a market cap of £168.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Eurocell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $2.20. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Insider Transactions at Eurocell

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Alison Littley bought 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £2,615.80 ($3,377.40). Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Thursday.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

