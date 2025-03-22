Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 30817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).
Europa Metals Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.93.
About Europa Metals
Operating in Spain our primary asset is the Toral lead zinc and silver project located in the Province of Leon, with an indicated resource estimate of approximately 3.8Mt @ 8.3% Zn Equivalent (including Pb credits) and 30g/t Ag.
Europa is providing the mining industry with one of the most important opportunities to create a fully transparent and ethical source for commodities.
