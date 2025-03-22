EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $98,512.47 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 9,981 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $98,512.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,676,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,770,914.17. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,552 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $135,113.44.

On Thursday, March 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,117 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $91,558.85.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,404 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $85,200.24.

On Thursday, March 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,688 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $82,622.88.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,406 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $100,417.90.

On Thursday, February 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,012 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $84,766.96.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,026 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $76,864.44.

On Thursday, February 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,720 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $94,176.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,856 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $149,783.36.

On Thursday, February 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $113,344.00.

EverCommerce Stock Up 0.9 %

EVCM stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.12. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.48 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. EverCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 535,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 106,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EverCommerce by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in EverCommerce by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 110,183 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EVCM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

