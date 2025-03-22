EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells $158,686.74 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 15,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $158,686.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,392,252 shares in the company, valued at $23,970,365.04. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 8,963 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $89,809.26.

On Monday, March 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,002.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,513 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $55,515.91.

On Monday, February 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 2,888 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,908.88.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 20,401 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $220,534.81.

EverCommerce stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 305.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 63,139 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $536,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in EverCommerce by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 318,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

