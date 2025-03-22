Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 115,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 134,963 shares.The stock last traded at $3.52 and had previously closed at $3.61.

Evotec Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

Get Evotec alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Evotec by 29.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,634,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 602,858 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evotec by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 229,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Evotec by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.