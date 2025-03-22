Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 1,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 14,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

