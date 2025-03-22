FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Stephens

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $372.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.60.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $230.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx has a 52 week low of $217.22 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 7,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

