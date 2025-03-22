Fei USD (FEI) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $8,329.60 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 3,453,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,195,141 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 3,453,359.67888779 with 3,195,140.60503754 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95857752 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $9,454.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

