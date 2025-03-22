Fellazo (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Fellazo Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLLCU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.15. 6,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 8,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.
Fellazo Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.
About Fellazo
Fellazo Inc intends to focus its search for target businesses in the health food and supplement sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Yongkang, China.
