Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Issues Earnings Results

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The iron ore producer reported GBX (8.51) (($0.11)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ferrexpo had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 6.50%.
Ferrexpo Price Performance
Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 63.40 ($0.82) on Friday. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.15 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124 ($1.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £468.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.41.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
