Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 60,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 45,164 shares.The stock last traded at $44.64 and had previously closed at $44.72.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrovial in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ferrovial during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ferrovial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

