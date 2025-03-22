Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Acquires 29 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HD opened at $352.12 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $349.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.66.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

