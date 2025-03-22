Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,291,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $520.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $543.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

