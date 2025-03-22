Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

