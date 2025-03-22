Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,284,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,983,000 after acquiring an additional 575,892 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 730.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,954,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,709,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,716 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,229,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,602,000 after buying an additional 274,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,981,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,914,000 after buying an additional 889,953 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.34. The company has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.39.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.