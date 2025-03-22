FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 2,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 10,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.
Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of FIBRA Prologis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.
