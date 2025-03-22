Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.40.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

