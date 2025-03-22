FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 4031968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $706.31 million, a P/E ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66.

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 26,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $160,055.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,157.16. This represents a 7.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FIGS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 109,979 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in FIGS by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,648,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after acquiring an additional 152,900 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

