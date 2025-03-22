Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.98, but opened at $26.60. Financial Institutions shares last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 10,776 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FISI

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $509.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). Financial Institutions had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. On average, analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is -85.52%.

Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Financial Institutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 23,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Financial Institutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 18.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.