Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Purchases A$74,300.00 in Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider John Chan purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,300.00 ($46,729.56).
Finbar Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $212.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.
About Finbar Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Finbar Group
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Finbar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finbar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.