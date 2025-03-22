Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Purchases A$74,300.00 in Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider John Chan purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,300.00 ($46,729.56).

Finbar Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $212.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Finbar Group alerts:

About Finbar Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Finbar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finbar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.