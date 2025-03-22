First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Haywood Securities

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Haywood Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

Shares of FF opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. First Mining Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$153.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at First Mining Gold

In other First Mining Gold news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario; Duparquet Gold Project, located on the destor-porcupine fault zone in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada; and the Cameron Gold Project located approximately 80 km southeast of Kenora in northwestern Ontario.

