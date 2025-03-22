Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 100,825 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $771,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 185,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,757,000 after purchasing an additional 202,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at DT Midstream
In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,170 shares of company stock worth $103,357. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT Midstream
DT Midstream Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $96.88 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
DT Midstream Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.11%.
DT Midstream Company Profile
DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DT Midstream
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.