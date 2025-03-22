Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Takes $4.40 Million Position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,000. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Get Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.