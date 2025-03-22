Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 1,458 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,390,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,398,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,306,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $265,262,000 after purchasing an additional 78,623 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DECK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $118.01 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.36. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.