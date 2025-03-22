Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,546,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Roku by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Roku by 362.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 26,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Up 6.1 %

ROKU opened at $78.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -87.97 and a beta of 2.12.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,174.90. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,994,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,936.26. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,908 shares of company stock worth $8,633,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

