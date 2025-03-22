Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 31,859 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AZEK by 33.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,224,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,863 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 57.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,811,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,729,000 after purchasing an additional 45,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AZEK by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,564,000 after buying an additional 90,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $615,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,645,427.95. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,624. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Down 0.8 %

AZEK stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $54.91.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZEK

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.