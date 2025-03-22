Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 54,183 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 54,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. Corning comprises 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Corning by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Corning by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

