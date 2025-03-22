Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 234.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,826 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 44.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,189,000 after buying an additional 986,812 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,269,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after buying an additional 28,816 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Mosaic by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 291,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 73,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $27.83 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.