Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 197.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,756 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,153,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,125,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,783,000 after purchasing an additional 259,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coupang by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,630,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,046 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Coupang by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,383,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,292,000 after buying an additional 2,566,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,483,000 after buying an additional 29,164 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,801.88. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,286,034.03. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,015 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on Coupang and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Coupang Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.10.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

