Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 7,884 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 1,267.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 454,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,115,000 after purchasing an additional 421,199 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1,138.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 281,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,389,000 after acquiring an additional 258,469 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $25,778,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 2,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 202,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after acquiring an additional 193,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Twilio by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 517,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 179,899 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -161.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $293,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,061.80. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,277 shares of company stock worth $2,441,324 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

