Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,622 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Daiwa America lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.79.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $268.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.94. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.11 and a one year high of $365.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

