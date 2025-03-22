Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,655,000 after acquiring an additional 403,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,140,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,248,000 after purchasing an additional 95,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,242,000 after buying an additional 40,968 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 27,134 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUPN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.83. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $40.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $376,236.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,915.30. The trade was a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,444.95. The trade was a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $440,263. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

