Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Gambling.com Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.99. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $17.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GAMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

