Garland Capital Management Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for 2.4% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,602.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 958,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,537,000 after buying an additional 932,956 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $34,170,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 486,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after purchasing an additional 306,145 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 341,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,536,000 after purchasing an additional 265,508 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 435,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,706,000 after purchasing an additional 232,817 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $96.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average is $106.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

