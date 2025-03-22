Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,880 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Garland Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 4.9% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,627,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after buying an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 34.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $256.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.93. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

